Fans take to Twitter to express discontent at coverage of Manchester derby, ‘spider-cam’ slated by many

Posted by
Fans take to Twitter to express discontent at coverage of Manchester derby, ‘spider-cam’ slated by many

Man City vs Man United, it doesn’t get much bigger than this in English football.

A Manchester Derby, at the Etihad, with a leg-up in the race for Champions League qualification the potential rewards for the victors.

We live in an era where watching football has never been more accessible, and enjoyable. HD, 4K, even 3D – we can watch the Premier League’s finest play in perfect picture quality.

However, it appears as though Sky have made an absolute mess of their coverage of the game this evening, and the viewers are not happy at all. The introduction of ‘spider-cam’, a birds-eye view able to follow the action at speed, has done little more than leave many feeling nauseous.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their discontent at what they are watching this evening. Let’s hope the action on the field is entertaining enough to distract us from this awful coverage:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top