Fans take to Twitter to express discontent at coverage of Manchester derby, ‘spider-cam’ slated by many

Man City vs Man United, it doesn’t get much bigger than this in English football.

A Manchester Derby, at the Etihad, with a leg-up in the race for Champions League qualification the potential rewards for the victors.

We live in an era where watching football has never been more accessible, and enjoyable. HD, 4K, even 3D – we can watch the Premier League’s finest play in perfect picture quality.

However, it appears as though Sky have made an absolute mess of their coverage of the game this evening, and the viewers are not happy at all. The introduction of ‘spider-cam’, a birds-eye view able to follow the action at speed, has done little more than leave many feeling nauseous.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their discontent at what they are watching this evening. Let’s hope the action on the field is entertaining enough to distract us from this awful coverage:

Stop with the stupid corner camera angles @SkyFootball — S3 (@S3Clarke) April 27, 2017

These camera angels are really screwing with me. Etihad stop. — Moose (@slxmdunc) April 27, 2017

Has the camera director never done a football match before or something #ManchesterDerby — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) April 27, 2017

Camera work on #MCIMUN making me feel a bit ill. No need for the spidercam at corners, lads! — Jim Knight (@JimKnight88) April 27, 2017

What’s with the awful camera views from corner plays @SkyFootball @SkySports — Neil Robshaw (@Robshaw1981) April 27, 2017

What’s with this horrific camera view your doing with every corner @SkySports, can’t see anything, someone needs sacking #ManchesterDerby — Rizzy Mo (@rizzy_7) April 27, 2017

What is it with these stupid camera angles in manc derby? Are there bunch of chimps operating them? — John Vince (@JohnVince20) April 27, 2017

@SkyFootball is the director drunk? Awful camera angles and a strange buzzing noise #MCIMUN — JP’sDriver (@MartinJones1957) April 27, 2017

@SkySports has the producer got their 18month old child on the controls for the manc derby, camera choice is v poor as is the wire cam view — Ronaldo (@ronbowe) April 27, 2017