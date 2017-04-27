(Image) England manager Gareth Southgate bizarrely spotted at rugby game in the middle of Manchester derby

England manager Gareth Southgate has skipped the Manchester derby this evening to see Leeds face Huddersfield… in the rugby.

Arguably the headline act of the Premier League season, you would expect that Southgate would ensure he was in attendance at the Etihad tonight, but he appears to be more interested in watching a different sport entirely.

A penny for the thoughts of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, their international boss cares not for their performances for their respective clubs.