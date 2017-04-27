(Image) Man City and Man Utd half-and-half scarves spotted outside Etihad, Manchester derby has lost it’s edge

Posted by
(Image) Man City and Man Utd half-and-half scarves spotted outside Etihad, Manchester derby has lost it’s edge

Modern football, you never fail to amaze me.

The Manchester derby, two of England’s most detestable teams, who both detest each other, led by two of the world’s most detestable managers, who also detest each other, going head-to-head.

If you haven’t already figured it out, the word of the day is detest. Hatred. Loathe. Abhor. That’s what a Manchester derby should be all about. Except, it’s 2017 – the world is upside-down.

Spotted outside of the Etihad this evening, Man City and Man United half-and-half scarves, with the faces of both managers on each end.

Gone are the days of Roy Keane snapping Alf-Inge Haland in half, let’s all hold hands and make each other friendship bracelets.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top