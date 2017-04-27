Liverpool transfer news: Klopp steps up bid to land England U19 ace, loanee suffers costly injury

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks for a long-term solution at left-back.

With Alberto Moreno failing to offer the assurances required this season, James Milner has been forced to play out of position and has done an excellent job.

However, it can’t be seen as a long-term fix as Klopp needs a natural in that position, and according to The Liverpool Echo, it is seemingly becoming more and more apparent that Sessegnon is the priority.

Having regularly scouted the 16-year-old, who has seven England U19 caps to his name, it’s added that he is preferred to Hull City left-back Andy Robertson who has been linked with an £8m move to Anfield.

Sessegnon will likely provide competition for Milner next season if he does arrive at Liverpool, but he will command a significant transfer fee this summer if the move is made.

While that’s the positive news for Liverpool supporters, Klopp won’t be too pleased with news that Mamadou Sakho has likely suffered a serious injury during his loan spell with Crystal Palace.

The French international was stretchered off during the defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, as the 27-year-old appeared to have twisted his knee.

Having infuriated many Reds supporters with his celebration antics with Christian Benteke at the weekend, coupled with his previous disciplinary issues on Merseyside, it looks more than likely that he will be leaving the club on a permanent basis this summer.

His impressive form for Palace had reportedly raised his valuation as high as £30m, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, but depending on how serious the injury is and how long he’s sidelined for, this could be a hammer blow for both player and club in terms of finding a suitable deal at the end of the season.