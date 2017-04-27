Man City star stretchered off with suspected calf strain, injury casts doubt on whether he will feature again this season

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has had a debut season to forget.

The Chilean arrived from Barcelona in the summer transfer window with high expectations, but has failed to replicate his Barcelona performances in a Man City shirt.

A string of blunders and generally inadequate goalkeeping as raised question marks over whether ousting club legend Joe Hart and replacing him with Bravo was a shrewd move from Pep Guardiola.

Despite his shaky form, Bravo has retained his place in the starting eleven, and was named in the Man City goal for the Manchester derby on Thursday night.

Bravo rose in the penalty area to claim a cross, and, for once, did so successfully. However, as the Mirror report, he suffered a suspected calf strain while doing so. Bravo was taken off the field on a stretcher, casting serious doubt over whether he will feature again this season.

Bravo made his first catch of the season tonight. Seconds later he needed to be stretched off ? pic.twitter.com/Z77I1iewKD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) April 27, 2017

Willy Cabellero, who replaced Bravo in the 87th minute this evening, is poised to deputise for the crocked Chilean.