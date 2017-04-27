Manchester United vs Manchester City starting lineups: Kompany starts for City, Pogba misses out for United

In case you’ve been living under a rock or stranded on a desert island – it’s the Manchester derby this evening.

The red and blue sides of the city go head-to-head at the Etihad with much more than bragging rights the potential spoils for the victors. United head into tonight’s game trailing their Manchester counterparts by just one point, and could break into the top four with a victory this evening.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to avoid defeat in front of the home crowd this evening, especially at the hands of nemesis Jose Mourinho. City are out the running for the Premier League title, but a top four finish would give Guardiola something to build on heading into next season.

He may well be offered plenty of encouragement by Man United’s lineup, too. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are both out for the rest of the season, with Paul Pogba also carrying a knock. Anthony Martial, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind will in for the sidelined trio. Marcus Rashford leads the line.

For the home side, captain Vicent Kompany starts at the heart of the defence, with Yaya Toure anchoring the midfield. Here’s how both sides line up in full: