Manchester United and Chelsea offered major encouragement in pursuit of £35M-rated AS Monaco midfield general

Manchester United and Chelsea appear to have been offered significant encouragement in their pursuits of one of AS Monaco’s leading performances.

French outlet le10sport report that Monaco will entertain the idea of selling Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer. le10sport believe that Bakayoko is attracting interest from both Man United and Chelsea, with both sides appearing to be in the hunt for midfield reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Bakayoko has been in stunning form for Monaco this season, both domestically and in the Champions League. He will likely cost any potential suitors a considerable sum, and that may well be one of the primary motivators behind Monaco’s willingness to negotiate.

The Sun previously reported that Chelsea had agreed a £35million fee with Monaco for the exchange for Bakayoko’s services. That sort of figure would be affordable for the Blues and United, and would also provide Monaco with sufficient funds to secure a quality replacement.