Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona superstar convinced Mourinho will pay £170m clause, verbal agreement for playmaker

If reports are to be believed, Man Utd are ready to blow their competition out of the water this summer with two mega-money signings.

The club showed their backing for Jose Mourinho last summer with the signing of Paul Pogba, and it appears as though the hierarchy are ready to dig deep into their pockets again ahead of next season.

According to The Daily Record, Neymar has told people close to him that he believes United are willing to meet his wage demands and are prepared to pay the £169m release clause that was inserted into his contract by the Catalan giants.

Mourinho will be forced into action following the injury suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it’s suggested that he will push the club to do what is necessary to meet the demands of both club and player to take Neymar to Old Trafford.

It’s worth noting though that Antoine Griezmann was supposed to be United’s top priority as recently as last week, and so it seems to be quite the change in strategy over such a short period of time.

Nevertheless, while there’s no real substance behind this report as of yet, it’s a situation that is worth being monitored as it seems as though the Red Devils are ready to flex their financial muscles again this summer.

From Neymar’s perspective, there will always be that argument too that he wants to be the main protagonist at a top club, and with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez beside him, he won’t get that at Barca. Having scored just 15 goals this season in 40 outings, the 25-year-old surely still has another level to reach.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol suggest that Neymar isn’t the only player edging closer to a move to Manchester, as James Rodriguez reportedly has a verbal agreement in place to join the Premier League giants.

Although the Colombian international is reportedly desperate to stay at the Bernabeu, he and agent Jorge Mendes are said to have a pact which would result in him joining United, while the report goes on to claim that his wife, Daniela Ospina, is already house hunting in London and Manchester.

Similarly to the Neymar shout, it’s a bit far-fetched at this point as it’s quite the jump from just being linked with a move. However, United need reinforcements this summer and it’s more than likely Mourinho will bring in high-profile new faces.