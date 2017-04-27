Manchester United veteran builds house in north east, Newcastle could make a move

Manchester United veteran Michael Carrick appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the season’s end, but that may not be the last we see of him in the Premier League.

Carrick has made 452 appearances for the Red Devils, winning 16 pieces of silverware in the process. However, his contract with the Premier League heavyweights expires at the end of the season, and it does not appear that he will be putting pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Sun believe that he could be set for a move to Newcastle. According to The Sun, Carrick is building a house in his native North East, and with the Magpies returning to the Premier League next term, it appears to be the perfect destination for the 35-year-old.

The Sun report that Rafa Benitez is set to look to the market to strengthen his Newcastle side this summer, and Carrick may well be on the Spaniard’s wishlist.