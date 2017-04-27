Tottenham transfer news: star centre-back attracting interest from PL and abroad, £100K-a-week offer on the table

Mauricio Pochettino is building something special at Tottenham, and it appears as though his players are keen to stick around be a part of it.

Toby Alderweireld was unlucky to miss out on the PFA Team of The Year after being, arguably, the best centre-back in the league this campaign. His fellow professionals may have overlooked his good form, but it doesn’t appear as though Spurs have.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham will offer Alderweireld a new contract worth double his current wage packet to convince him to reject interest of elsewhere and commit his future to the club.

The Daily Mail believe that Alderweireld is attracting interest from both the Premier League and abroad, which has forced Tottenham into action.

The tabloid believe that Spurs will try and get the Belgium international to put pen-to-paper on a five-year extension, which will see him earn a figure in the region of £100,000-a-week.