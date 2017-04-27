Manchester United star emerges as target for Trabzonspor who may sign him as a 50th birthday present to themselves

If someone bought me Marouane Fellaini for my birthday, he’d be going straight in the bin. Get me some socks, or a Lynx Africa set, even a Stephen King novel I’ll never have time to read – but Fellaini? No thanks.

My standards when it comes to gifts appear to be considerably higher than Turkish giants Trabzonspor. President Muharrem Usta is considering making a move to sign Fellaini from Manchester United as a 50th birthday present to his beloved club, according to The Sun.

Fellaini is like a walking tub of Marmite through the streets of Manchester, many do not feel as though he is good enough to play for a club of United’s calibre. Others, namely Jose Mourinho, appear to be huge admirers.

The Belgian international is by no means the easiest on the eye. He doesn’t float like a butterfly, nor sting like a bee – but he is effective, in his own awkward, gangly way.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho would be willing to part with his rangy midfield maestro in the summer transfer window.