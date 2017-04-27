(Video) Marcus Rashford releases his inner Ronaldinho to leave Nicolas Otamendi chasing shadows

Marcus Rashford is supremely talented, this is not breaking news.

The Manchester United starlet broke onto the scene last season under the stewardship of Louis Van Gaal, and fast established himself as an integral member of the Red Devils’ squad.

He was trusted with a start in the Manchester derby this evening by Jose Mourinho, and despite being unable to find a breakthrough, has so far justified that decision.

Rashford pulled off a stunning piece of skill to leave Nicolas Otamendi chasing shadows. Barcelona legend Ronaldinho would have been proud of this.