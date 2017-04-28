Cardiff v Newcastle Live Stream – Watch Friday Championship Clash from Welsh Capital

Newcastle are now guaranteed promotion but the title is still up for grabs as they face Cardiff City in the Welsh capital (KO 19:45).

This game could have been a very important one for Newcastle had they not already clinched promotion to the Premier League next season, but with the Magpies having done so at St. James’s Park in their 3-1 victory on Monday night, this game will be of significantly less importance.

However, although its job done in terms of promotion, Newcastle will likely still have an eye on the Championship title, as they’re just 4 points behind Brighton with 2 games still to go, so there’s still everything to play for as they pay a visit to the Welsh Capital tonight.

With the title still within their grasp, there is no reason why Rafa won’t be expecting his players to keep up the same intensity that they have done all season, and so Cardiff may have a real struggle on their hands.

Newcastle haven’t been at their best for some time now, having only picked up 3 wins in their previous 9, despite their quality.

Cardiff haven’t been anything spectacular either, but having only lost 2 of their previous 9, the Welsh side will at least be hoping to come away with a point on home soil.

Furthermore, the Cardiff City stadium has become quite a fortress since the appointment of Neil Warnock as manager earlier in the season, with the Bluebirds having only lost three games in seventeen there.

In this sense, it wouldn’t be wise to count out Cardiff City, and they certainly look capable of spoiling the Geordie party.

In terms of who Cardiff will be looking for to produce the goods, top scorer Zohore will likely be fit for the game having been rested against Wigan last time out.

At the other end of the pitch, Allan McGregor is also likely to return in this one, having trained this week after missing out in the game against Wigan through illness.

Looking at the visitors, the most significant injury worry they have to worry about is still top scorer Dwight Gayle being out due to his hamstring problems, meaning Aleksander Mitrovic is likely to lead the line.

With the pressure of Premier League promotion lifted, the 6/5 on offer on the Newcastle away win looks a fairly decent price for punters to take advantage of.

Lets not forgot however Cardiff’s impressive home record, with only one defeat in their last ten on home soil, and the 5/2 on offer for Neil Warnock’s side is a definite carrot dangler.

As much as this could prove a tricky trip for Newcastle, its impossible not to take the 6/5 on Rafa’s side to take maximum points back to the north east and put the pressure back on Chris Hughton’s Brighton.

