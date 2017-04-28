Man United willing to break world transfer record by £79.56m to sign FC Barcelona icon

Manchester United broke the world transfer record last season when they spent big to take France midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus to Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, United paid Juve £89m for Pogba, but the Daily Record are now reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to spend a whopping €200m (£168.56) on Neymar this summer.

The Daily Record claims that Neymar is well aware of United’s interest in him.

It is reported by the same source that United are willing to match his hefty current wages and even activate his release clause, should they fail to agree a fee with Barca.

The value of said release clause is €200m, which is probably not far off Neymar’s actual value.

Neymar is one of the most marketable footballers in the world. Captain of Brazil at the age of just 25 and already with more than 50 senior international goals to his name.

At Barcelona, Neymar is one third of the best attack on the planet – MSN (Messi, Suarez and Neymar).

However, were he to join Man United, he would not have to compete for the limelight. At Old Trafford, he would be the main man up front, pure and simple.

Neymar is not United’s only candidate to revolutionise their frontline, with the Daily Record also naming Antoine Griezmann for €100 as an option.