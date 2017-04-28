Premier League predictions: Spurs to annihilate Arsenal, Sunderland to sink, Man United and City to win well

It’s round 35 in the Premier League this weekend and all 10 teams are in action across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Who knows what will happen in one of Europe’s most unpredictable leagues? Nobody does, but that hasn’t stopped us, along with BBC Sport‘s Mark ‘Lawro’ Lawrenson and Sky Sports icon Paul ‘Merse’ Merson, dishing out our score predictions.

Lawro’s tips

Southampton 2-0 Hull City

Stoke City 2-0 West Ham

Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth

West Brom 2-1 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley

Man Utd 2-0 Swansea City

Everton 0-2 Chelsea

Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Watford 1-2 Liverpool

If Lawro has called this right then the title race will be as good as over come Sunday night.

A Chelsea win and a Spurs draw would see Antonio Conte’s men extend their lead to six points with just four games, three of which are at Stamford Bridge, left to play.

Merson’s tips

Southampton 3-1 Hull City

Stoke City 2-1 West Ham

Sunderland 0-2 Bournemouth

West Brom 1-2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Man Utd 2-0 Swansea City

Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

Like Lawro, Merson expects Chelsea to win at Everton, despite the Toffees boasting a terrific home record in the Premier League this season – P17 W12 D4 L1.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes his old team will lose the North London Derby at Spurs, keeping the title battle alive, just.

CaughtOffside’s tips

Disclaimer! Our resident tipster has a very poor record when it comes to Premier League predictions. If you are planning on betting based on this ‘advice’, sticking to small bets or even freebets would be wise…

Southampton 1-1 Hull City

Stoke City 2-1 West Ham

Sunderland 1-3 Bournemouth

West Brom 2-0 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley

Man Utd 3-0 Swansea City

Everton 2-2 Chelsea

Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Tottenham 4-1 Arsenal

Watford 2-1 Liverpool

Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 11 league games, so a high-scoring draw at Goodison could be on the cards.

We think Spurs will crush Arsenal. Looking at Tottenham’s remaining fixtures, this is arguably their easiest game on paper.

Tottenham are a fit, physical team who like to bully sides, while Arsenal tend to fold when put under this kind of pressure.

Elsewhere, we reckon Sunderland’s inevitable relegation will finally be confirmed, with Hull City scrapping their way to a draw at unpredictable Southampton, as the Black Cats sink at home to care-free Bournemouth.