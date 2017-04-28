The cross sell between online casino and football betting

In the main, online casino brands have traditionally focused on online video slots and table games. However, as online gaming audiences become saturated and spoilt for choice; online casino operators have had to constantly make subtle changes to their marketing strategies in an attempt to maximise revenues from existing players and encourage new sign ups.

One of the strategies that has been increasingly adopted by many well established online casinos is the cross sell between online slots and table games; with sports betting, especially football betting. At first glance, one may think that online casino players are quite different when compared to football sports betting punters. Most football betting customers have a genuine love of the game and a strong affiliation with a particular team or club; on the other hand, online casino players are just interested in the actual games and ultimately dream of collecting on six figure payouts.

However, there are very potent reasons for why this combination, if worked right, can lead to increased revenues and customers who spend more time on the gaming site. To begin with, there is higher chance that a football sports betting punter will be interested in online casino games, and vice versa; due to the fact both players have already registered with the online gaming brand, is familiar with the site, how it all works and not intimidated by the whole ‘gambling thing’.

Furthermore, it is the perfect opportunity to explore how various slices of one’s player database reacts to new betting products; and this priceless information can then be used to get the most out of specific groups of players. Plus, there is the obvious advantage of being able to target new audiences interested in sports betting.

What is even more important is how one manipulates the marketing strategy to ensure both audiences feel at home with the two main products. Brands who tend to offer cross selling promotions and information to their current player base, see more favourable results. For example, offering sports betting customers the opportunity of being rewarded with Free Spins or freebies has been a successful ploy in getting players to cross over the other side.

This one stop shop so to speak of all product verticals is why so many casinos are turning to sports and becoming a complete gambling package. A fine example is Party Casino, which rumors suggest will be adding a sports book to their existing casino website. A spokesperson stated “There is a strong cross sell between casino games and sports and it is very likely we will be adding a sports betting feature in the near future. Having everything under one roof means the player never has to leave our website whether they want to play casino games or make a sports wager. This would be a great influence for improving our player retention numbers”.

It is also vitally important that the new sports betting product is comprehensive and competitive; offering the best odds for as many events as possible. What really increases the cross sell is covering novelty and current affairs betting markets; like the UK General Elections coming up on the 8th June and popular TV shows. The bottom line being the more quality products that can be offered to players, the greater the tendency for them to remain loyal and remain longer on the site.

So there is no doubt that cross selling between online casino and football sports betting can work assuming all the right measures have been taken. Both products being offered must be at the very least be able to stand independently, promotions must be well thought through and in keeping with encouraging the cross proposition whilst targeting the right customers at all times.