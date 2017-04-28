Tottenham willing to sell £70k-a-week England star as Man City plot transfer bid

Tottenham Hotspur are full of English talent.

Despite being managed by an Argentine in Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs boast the likes of Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane among their ranks.

But it is another Tottenham-based Three Lions star, Kyle Walker, who is currently the subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

According to The Telegraph, City are hopeful of signing 26-year-old Walker and the Manchester club believe that Spurs would prefer to cash-in on the right-back, rather than handing him a pay-rise on his current weekly wages of around £70,000.

The Telegraph adds that Spurs would prefer to sell Walker abroad, instead of to a domestic rival, but City remain confident.

Walker would cost more than £30m, claim The Telegraph.

Since joining Spurs from Sheffield United in 2009, Walker has played in 195 Premier League games – 180 for Tottenham, plus another 15 during a loan spell at Aston Villa.

As well as nailing down the no.2 shirt at White Hart Lane in recent years, Walker has established himself as England’s first choice at right-back and has won 25 senior international caps.