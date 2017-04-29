22-year-old Tottenham misfit defiant, vows next season will be different story

Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen has refused to give up on his spell with Spurs, insisting that he intends on coming back better and stronger next season.

The Dutch international has struggled in his first year in England, scoring just six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, while he only recently ended his wait for a goal from open play in the Premier League.

That follows on from a prolific season in which he scored 32 goals in 49 outings for AZ Alkmaar last year, and so it’s been a major disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino and all connected with Tottenham to see Janssen fail to offer the reassurances required behind Harry Kane.

While it would be easy for the Dutchman to lose faith and look for a way out this summer, it sounds as though he has every intention of staying in north London moving forward and proving himself.

In his defence, many players arriving in the Premier League require a season to bed in before improving the second year, and the hope will be, provided that Janssen does get a second year, that he grows into his role and becomes an important figure for the club.

“There have been a lot of rumours about me leaving but I have not been at the club for a year yet. When I joined I signed a long contract and I am happy here,” he told The Sun.

“Of course I am disappointed with my number of goals but I am not a quitter. I like the club — my team-mates, the staff, the fans, the training, everything — and we are doing well, so why would I leave?”

“I like it here, I really enjoy it. I think it’s been a good season for me. I know people will see my number of goals and maybe joke at that. But everything in England is still new to me. I don’t see my family or friends. The club have been brilliant with me and done everything possible to try to help me settle in.”