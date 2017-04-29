AC Milan transfer news: Shock Inter offer, wantaway ace in new meeting as €30m double swoop close

AC Milan face an important summer in the transfer market, but it looks as though they’ll have trouble keeping some of their key men first.

Two players with contracts expiring in 2018 are Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mattia De Sciglio, and it looks as though the agent of the former is doing his part to see what is on offer outside of the San Siro.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Mino Raiola has enquired with Inter as to whether or not they would be keen to discuss terms, a move that will undoubtedly infuriate Milan supporters.

Despite Donnarumma’s desire to stay with the Rossoneri, Raiola has consistently delayed talks over a new contract as he waits to see what the new Milan owners do this summer.

Nevertheless, the report adds that ultimately it could be part of a strategy of his to gather information from rivals around Europe over potential offers to put himself and his client in a stronger position when they sit at the table at the end of the season with Milan to discuss a renewal.

While it’s likely that the Serie A will do whatever it takes to keep the 18-year-old, it seems as though De Sciglio won’t be staying after a new meeting was held on Friday between the player and club.

The Italian international has expressed a desire to leave the Rossoneri, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he reiterated that desire when talking to club officials, although no definitive decision is said to have been reached yet.

Juventus and clubs abroad are possible destinations, but after being booed off last weekend and stopped outside the stadium by angry supporters, De Sciglio’s future seems likely to be away from Milan.

As per Calciomercato, Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has seemingly emerged as the top target to replace him, with the Algerian international set to fetch a transfer fee of around €15m.

Milan held a meeting with his agents with his contract expiring in 2018, and it seems as though a deal could be made this summer. Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that another €15m could be spent on signing long-term target Mateo Musacchio who is seen as an easier target to acquire compared to Lazio ace Stefan de Vrij.

Signing a partner for Alessio Romagnoli and a replacement for De Sciglio will likely be priorities for Vincenzo Montella this summer, while he will hope to have a significant transfer war chest to address other areas of the squad too.

