Arsenal legend gives false hope to supporters in pursuit of £85m wonderkid

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires believes that Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe “will sign” for the Gunners, but it’s difficult to see how that’s possible.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Monaco.

That in turn has helped them to top spot in Ligue 1 and the semi-finals of the Champions League, and with comparisons to Thierry Henry, it’s inevitable that it has resulted in links being made with a move to Arsenal where the French legend established himself as a legend.

Pires seems pretty confident that the deal could happen, only touching on the fact that the teenager’s price-tag could be a major problem for the Gunners who haven’t shown over the years that they’re willing to splash out and compete with their rivals around Europe.

“Mbappe has the potential to play for Arsenal and Wenger is the right manager to manage him,” Pires told Bwin. “Monaco and Arsenal are very similar clubs, so it won’t be much of a transition.

“I do think Arsenal will sign him. The problem is how much.”

As per The Mirror earlier this month, Real Madrid were linked with making an £85m move for the French international, and ultimately while that’s not been confirmed by either club, it will likely take a bid in that region to prise him away from Monaco in today’s market.

It’s all well and good that Pires wants to see Mbappe at Arsenal and is hopeful that the Gunners can pull off a major coup by signing him, but it’s difficult to see that happening at this stage with Mbappe bursting on the scene, attracting plenty of interest and with rival clubs now ready to splash out mega money on him.