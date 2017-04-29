Arsenal transfer news: Wenger faces battle to land Barcelona ace, Serie A giants rival him

Arsenal are reportedly in a transfer battle with Inter as the two European giants clash over the signing of Barcelona ace Arda Turan.

There is still uncertainty at the Emirates given that Arsene Wenger’s contract expires this summer and the veteran tactician has yet to pen a new deal.

In turn, whether it’s him planning new recruits or his successor in conjunction with the club, players are being linked with a move to Arsenal and so it remains to be seen what they’ve been promised.

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Inter have joined the Gunners in the race to sign Turan, who is set to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season having been forced to settle for a mere bit-part role at Barca.

It’s claimed that Arsenal have been monitoring him closely in recent times as they prepare for a situation in which Mesut Ozil leaves the club as he has just over 12 months remaining on his contract.

Following on from successful spells with Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, it hasn’t quite gone to plan for the Turkish international since his move to Barcelona in 2015 as he has yet to hit 50 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants.

Nevertheless, he has won a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana in his stint with the club, which builds on previous success in Spain with Diego Simeone’s side.

An experienced international with great technical quality and a winning mentality, it could be a very sensible signing for Arsenal if Wenger is indeed interested in acquiring him.