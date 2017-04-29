Barcelona already in talks over landing 24-year-old midfield maestro

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly already held talks over the transfer of Marco Verratti, with his agent spotted at the Nou Camp twice.

The Catalan giants face a lot of tough questions this summer as with Luis Enrique set to step down, they’ll be looking for a successor to pick up from where he leaves off and improve the team further.

With ageing club stalwarts including Andres Iniesta needing to be replaced sooner rather than later, their next coach will have to look at lowering the average age of the squad further with their feared attacking trident still leading the way for them.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they could address that midfield headache this summer as it’s claimed that talks have been held between Barca and PSG over Verratti.

The Italian international has proven for club and country that he can be the midfield maestro that Barcelona need, and his style of play would likely see him fit in without a hitch as his creativity, technical quality and vision make him one of the stand-out performers in Europe.

The 24-year-old has had a successful stint in the French capital since joining PSG in 2012 from Pescara, making over 100 Ligue 1 appearances and helping the Parisian giants to four league titles and 10 other domestic trophies.

However, their continued failure in Europe is a major red mark on the team, and that could also be a factor in Verratti’s next big decision as he will undoubtedly be keen to go further in the Champions League and win it.

Barcelona will have had a close look at him in their tie in the round-of-16 this year, and time will tell if the talented midfield ace is ready to swap France for Spain this summer.