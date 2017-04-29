Overpaid Premier League footballers: Dejan Lovren no.5, behind LFC teammate and £550k-a-week Man United duo

Dejan Lovren joined the £100,000-a-week club earlier this week, as reported by The Independent, when the Croatian defender signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Reds this season, but he is perhaps lucky to be given such a lucrative deal, considering his team have kept fewer clean sheets than Everton, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Burnley, Stoke and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

We believe that Lovren is now one of the top five overpaid Premier League footballers.

5. Dejan Lovren

Lovren comes in at no.5 on our list, behind one of his Liverpool teammates, two players from Manchester United and another from Manchester City.

He has improved after a shoddy start at Anfield, but it is truly a sign football has gone mad that Lovren is earning a six-figure sum every seven days.

Below wages reported by the Daily Star in December 2016 (none have signed new contracts since then)

4. Yaya Toure – £220,000

The Manchester City midfielder is effortlessly brilliant at his best, but often that apparent lack of effort leaves fans frustrated.

At 33, Toure is possibly past his prime now too. He certainly hasn’t dazzled this season, scoring just four goals and providing zero assists in 21 Premier League outings.

3. Paul Pogba – £290,000

Pogba has taken a lot of stick this season, after arriving at Old Trafford as the most expensive player in the world.

He is, no doubt, a brilliant footballer. And he is arguably a victim of the high expectation brought about by his huge price-tag.

But pound-for-pound value is what we are judging here and there is simply no way he has performed like a £290,000-a-week footballer this season.

2. Wayne Rooney – £260,000

Rooney’s pay packet is in the same bracket as Pogba’s, but the England captain rarely even gets in United’s team these days.

His fall from grace has been spectacular, which is sad to see really.

1. Daniel Sturridge – £120,000

Although he is paid less than half of Rooney’s wages, Sturridge is defiantly more overpaid.

It may sound cruel, but footballers are only as valuable as their bodies are fit. And Sturridge’s body is as fragile as a Bank Holiday hangover.

Liverpool barely ever get him on the pitch. And even when they do, Sturridge is incapable of putting in the physical effort demanded by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.