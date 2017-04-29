(Photo) Image of elderly Sunderland fan sat alone after relegation is heart-breaking

Sunderland were relegated on Saturday afternoon and, let’s be honest, most of us couldn’t care less.

We are not Sunderland-haters or anything, but their relegation was inevitable and, anyway, they’ve lost their Premier League status three times before this, so it’s nothing new.

However, our hearts broke for one Sunderland supporter after we saw this photo of a poor old chap sat solemnly on his own as he processed yet another failed season by his beloved team.

Feel bad for this chap. He’s actually only 27 years old, watching Sunderland this season has made him age rapidly. 1 RT = 1 prayer ??? pic.twitter.com/gqDnqM8Xp3 — Ed ?? (@IconicWazza) April 29, 2017

You bastards, Sunderland!

Why couldn’t you have been less sh*t for the sake of this dear bloke and the thousands who support you, week in, week out?

