PL rivals to double Chelsea target’s money at £70k-a-week to fend off Conte

West Ham United have reportedly warned Chelsea that Michail Antonio is not for sale as they prepare a new bumper deal to ensure he stays.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Slaven Bilic’s side this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

However, as reported by The Mirror, it’s been claimed that Antonio is experiencing issues with the club over a new deal as he hasn’t deemed their offer as satisfactory in terms of the wages on the table.

In turn, with Chelsea said to be keeping a close eye on developments after expressing an interest in the January transfer window, they could be given a window of opportunity to snap the England international up.

West Ham have seemingly made their move as the report adds that the Hammers are willing to offer Antonio double his current £35,000-a-week wages, but if he doesn’t wish to ink a new agreement then he will be told to stay on his current wage packet with that deal still having five years to run on it.

Having been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, he will likely now be focused on seeing the club finish the season strong and then sorting out his future.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea said to be knocking on the door with the ability to trump West Ham in terms of money and with the offer of Champions League football next season, it’s hard to see a scenario in which the Hammers won’t be put under real pressure, if Antonio decides he wants to leave.

In their defence, they’re in a strong position to demand a hefty fee, and so time will tell how the situation plays out moving forward.