Rangers v Celtic Live Stream – Watch Old Firm Derby from Ibrox

Rangers will be looking for revenge as they take on Celtic at Ibrox this lunchtime in the old firm derby (KO 12:00).

Its sure to be another feisty and exhilarating affair, punters and fans can take advantage with Bet365, who have live streams of a number of matches from the Championship this season.

How to watch a Match:

Celtic have been extremely dominant in the Scottish Premiership this season, managing a staggering 91 points in 33 games, going unbeaten across the campaign thus far, but this is the Old Firm Derby, so there’s always everything at stake.

Whilst the Scottish Premiership title was decided weeks ago, Rangers would take great pleasure in being the first team to beat Celtic on a domestic level this season, something which would be all the sweeter if they ruin Celtic’s unbeaten season.

In terms of the possibility of this, Pedro Caixinha and his side face an almighty challenge.

Celtic have been unbeaten throughout the season for good reason, and they’re unlikely to take their foot off the gas in their most treasured derby.

Furthermore, looking at the recent matches between the two sides, Celtic have been dominant, winning 4 and drawing 1 in the 5 matches that the two sides have played since September last year.

In this sense, although it’d be difficult to ever rule Rangers out, being one of the strongest sides in the league, currently sitting in 3rd, and having gone unbeaten in 7, its hard to see them taking more than a point even on home soil with all things considered.

The Scottish Champions have had a number of emerging players come through this year under Brendan Rodgers, helping them achieve such heights.

Full-back Kieran Tierney is one name that springs to mind, but aside from that, another player who has attracted significant attention for some of the biggest clubs in Europe for his performances, having scored 32 goals in 49 appearances, is the 20 year old forward Moussa Dembele.

Sadly for the Frenchman, and for Celtic as whole, the danger-man seems set to miss the remainder of the season, coming at a relatively poor time with the age old famous Celtic vs Rangers Derby coming on Saturday.

The Frenchman is seemingly set to be sidelined for up to 6 weeks whilst he recovers, but in the meantime, Rangers will have every hope that they can triumph over their rivals in such a high stakes occasion.

Rangers vs Celtic – What are the odds?

Brendan Roger’s side are favourites to take another three points and can be backed at around 4/6, which looks a reasonable punt all things considered.

Those who think Rangers can put an end to Celtic’s amazing run of form can back the home side at 9/2, while the draw looks a decent price of 3/1.

18+ Funded account required. Country Restrictions Apply.