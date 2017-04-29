Spanish football expert claims Man Utd will give Mourinho £400m with seven-man shortlist touted

Guillem Balague has suggested that Man Utd will give Jose Mourinho a whopping £300-400m summer transfer budget to bolster his squad.

Having spent big last year to sign the likes of Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it appears as though that was merely the beginning of the rebuilding process under the Portuguese tactician.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Balague has insisted that he’s been told that the Red Devils will have a major transfer kitty this summer, and that in turn has led to speculation over who the Premier League giants will target.

“I am reliably informed that Manchester United are willing to spend in the region of £300m to £400m this summer to achieve what they want. They could spend more if necessary.”

The Daily Star are on hand to help us fill in the dots as to who United could target with that kind of money, and they’ve put together a seven-man shortlist over who they claim the Red Devils are interested in.

Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak kick things off, with Chelsea winger Willian and Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy also on the agenda.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Andrea Belotti and Raphael Varane complete the line-up, and in truth, it’s easy to see where they’re going with the list as ultimately it addresses areas of the Man Utd squad that certainly need strengthening.

Now, it’s unclear as to whether Balague’s claim also includes wages and other fees, or if that is indeed merely just for transfers. Nevertheless, with the likes of Wayne Rooney and David De Gea tipped to leave, there could also be more flexibility that way while Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have played his last game for the club after suffering that unfortunate knee injury.

A goalkeeper, central defender, full-backs, defensive midfielder and attacker could form the basis of Mourinho’s to-do list this summer, and while they continue to desperately try to qualify for the Champions League, they could be set to send a serious message or two to their rivals ahead of next season.