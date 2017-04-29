(Video) Ashley Barnes mugs himself off by elaborately celebrating disallowed goal during Burnley win at Crystal Palace

Burnley won away in the Premier League for the first time this season on Saturday night as goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray secured a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Barnes scored the first goal on eight minutes and then had the ball in the net again after a quarter of an hour, but this time the referee disallowed the effort for handball.

Unfortunately for Barnes, he did not realise the goal had been ruled out at first and so fully committed to an elaborate celebration, which appeared to have something to do with water sports.

Burnley’s first away win of the season sees them climb to 14th place in the Premier League table.

The Clarets no longer have the worst away record in the league, having taken their tally to seven points in 18 games.

Hull are now the worst travelling team, with just six away points this term.