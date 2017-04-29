(Video) Rangers in racism storm as Scott Sinclair subject of abuse picked up by eagle-eyed fans

Celtic humiliated Rangers 5-1 in the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox on Saturday, but headlines were stolen by this idiotic ‘supporter’ in the home end.

Scott Sinclair gave the visitors the lead with a seventh-minute penalty, but as he and his teammates raced to the corner to celebrate, Sky Sports cameras picked up supporters in the background.

Some eagled-eyed viewers spotted one fan doing an impression of a monkey, and it will likely land both him and the club in hot water if the Scottish FA take note and pick up on it.

Stay classy… Rangers fan does monkey impression to Scott Sinclair after his penalty. pic.twitter.com/udj4syLk0s — ByTheMinute ? (@ByTheMins) April 29, 2017

It was a day to forget for all Rangers fans as their bitter rivals remain on course to finish the season unbeaten with Brendan Rodgers relishing his current job.

Leigh Griffiths doubled Celtic’s lead before half-time and three goals from Callum McGregor, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig completed the rout.

Kenny Miller grabbed a consolation effort but it was a miserable day for the hosts, and for this one fan in particular, it will hopefully get a lot worse with a phone call about his behaviour…