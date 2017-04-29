(Video) Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history, suffers penalty fail, Parejo scores worldie, Marcelo wins it

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever Real Madrid player to score at least 20 La Liga goals in eight consecutive seasons as his side beat Valencia 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top scorer in Europe’s top six leagues with 367 goals ?. THE GREATEST.pic.twitter.com/Y2LhCqkuz1 — AD (@TheRMZone) April 29, 2017

Ronaldo reached the 20-goal mark for 2016-17 on 27 minutes when he met a Dani Carvajal cross with a fine header.

The victory takes Real Madrid three points clear of title rivals Barcelona, with both clubs now having four games left to play.

Real’s lead is effectively only 2.5 points, as Barcelona have the head-to-head advantage, which will separate the two great clubs should they finish tied at the end of the season.

Although the day belonged to Ronaldo, the record-breaker didn’t have things all his own way.

The former Manchester United star failed from the penalty spot in the second half, as Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves saved his tame effort from 12 yards.

Valencia punished that miss on 82 minutes when Dani Parejo found top bins with a worldie free kick.

However, Real rallied and scored a late goal of their own, with Marcelo firing home the winner from the edge of the box four minutes from time.

Barcelona play Espanyol away later today.