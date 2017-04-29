(Video) Sunderland relegated by King goal & Southampton penalty miss, Vardy also scores but MOTD will be rubbish

Posted by
(Video) Sunderland relegated by King goal & Southampton penalty miss, Vardy also scores but MOTD will be rubbish

Late drama on an otherwise forgettable Premier League afternoon confirmed Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship on Saturday.

Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth thanks to this 88th-minute strike from Josh King, which was one of just two goals scored in all four of the day’s 3pm matches.

SEE ALSO: Overpaid Premier League footballers: Dejan Lovren no.5, behind LFC teammate and £550k-a-week Man United duo

Sunderland become the third team to be relegated from the Premier League four times, now sharing the unfortunate record with Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

The Black Cats almost had their relegation delayed when Southampton were awarded a 90th-minute penalty against Hull City.

However, Eldin Jakupovic pulled off a superb save to deny Dusan Tadic, earning Hull a 0-0 draw and a point which secured their place in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, West Ham United drew 0-0 at Stoke City, while Jamie Vardy scored the only goal as Leicester City won 1-0 away to West Bromwich Albion.

Two goals in four matches… We’ll probably give Match of the Day a miss tonight!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top