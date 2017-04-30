Alvaro Morata has 7+ transfer offers, PL move likely for Real Madrid striker, £54.68m Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd in

Alvaro Morata only returned to Real Madrid last summer when the La Liga club exercised an option to re-sign him from Juventus.

However, the 24-year-old has had a frustrating season, starting just 35% of Real’s league matches.

Morata has still shown decent form in front of goal, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists from just 12 starts and 11 sub appearances.

He wants to play much more regularly, though, according to AS, who report that Morata is frustrated at the Bernabeu and may leave before the start of next season.

AS adds that Morata has multiple offers which he is considering, including from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and at least one unnamed Chinese side.

The Premier League is Morata’s most likely destination, claim AS, with Chelsea leading the race for his signature.

Per the same source, Chelsea are willing to offer €65m (£54.68m) to Real, as well as an increase in Morata’s salary, which is currently €6m (5.05m) per year in Madrid.