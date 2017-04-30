Brighton interested signing 26-goal Chelsea academy product on season-long loan

Chelsea academy product Tammy Abraham is a summer target for newly-promoted Brighton, according to The Sun.

Abraham has been in emphatic form so far this campaign, establishing himself as one of the best youngsters that English football has to offer. In his first season as a professional footballer, he has found the back of the net 26 times, with 23 of them coming in the Championship – one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

His good perform appears to have captured the attention of Brighton, who according to The Sun, are keen to sign him on a season-long loan deal this summer.

It could well be a good move for all parties. Abraham would gain invaluable experience in Premier League football, while Brighton would be signing a striker capable of scoring enough goals to keep them up.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window.