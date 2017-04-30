Everton 0-3 Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku fails his audition with a 4, Cahill gets an 8 for archetypal captain’s display

Antonio Conte’s side responded to their defeat at Old Trafford with a convincing 4-2 win over Southampton midweek. However, the pressure from Tottenham was still on, the Blues had just a three point lead coming into today’s game.

It took Chelsea 66 minutes to break Everton’s resolve, but when the goal came, it came in some style. Pedro picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his left foot and produced something special. What a way to score your 12th goal of the season. It’s well worth a watch, you can see it here.

Ten minutes later, the Blues added a second. Eden Hazard’s low-drilled free-kick was prodded home by captain Gary Cahill to double his side’s advantage and reaffirm Chelsea’s grip on the Premier League title. You can see that goal here.

Chelsea were not done there, however. Antonio Conte brought on Cesc Fabregas and Willian off the bench, and they provided an immediate impact. Fabregas squared the ball to his teammate, and Willian had a simple finish.

The Daily Star reported earlier today that Romelu Lukaku is keen on a return to Stamford Bridge. If today was his audition for the role at the spearhead of their attack, he failed it.

That proved to be enough to take Chelsea over the line, and the Blues took a huge step towards winning the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

Everton player ratings: Stekelenburg 5, Holgate 4, Jagielka 5, Williams 5, Baines 6, Gueye 8, Davies 7, Valencia 3, Barkley 5, Calvert-Lewin 5, Lukaku 4. (Subs: Kone 4, Mirallas 3)

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 6, Azpilicueta 7, David Luiz 7, Cahill 8, Moses 4, Matic 3, Kante 4, Alonso 5, Pedro 7, Hazard 6, Diego Costa 3. (Subs: Ake 6, Fabregas, 7, Willian 8)