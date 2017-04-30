Liverpool transfer plans suffer blow as Arsenal leapfrog Reds in race for £50m target

Liverpool hopes of signing Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer have been dealt a blow as two of their Premier League rivals have moved ahead of them in the queue.

The Reds, along with Merseyside neighbours Everton, have shown a strong interest in the 25-year-old who is one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets, according to the Daily Star.

However, the same source reports that Arsenal and Manchester City are now leading the £50m race for Van Dijk’s signature.

Van Dijk has been in fine form this season, which was cut short by injury.

The Dutch international has been dribbled past just seven times in 21 Premier League games.

Southampton are set to make a tidy profit on Van Dijk, having paid a modest £13m to buy him from Glasgow Celtic in July 2015, as reported by Starsport.

Van Dijk is already an established international, having won 12 senior caps for the Netherlands.