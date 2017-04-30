Man United injury list lengthens as Luke Shaw lasts just nine minutes against Swansea City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has frequently moaned about the length of his team’s fixture list this season.

The Special One must also be furious about United’s ever-growing injury list too, after it grew further on Sunday afternoon.

Injury-cursed left-back Luke Shaw was on the pitch for just nine minutes against Swansea City before limping off with what looked liked an ankle knock.

Shaw joins seven United teammates on the club’s list of crocked players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and James Wilson all have knee issues, while Phil Jones is sidelined with a toe injury.

Tim Fosu-Mensah has been out since dislocating his shoulder and Juan Mata is still recovering from groin surgery, but could play again this season.

Shaw was replaced by substitute Antonio Valencia at Old Trafford, where United have drawn nine of their 17 Premier League games before today.

There is no doubt that United’s injury issues are real, but they are surely not so serious that they can be solely to blame for the team’s impotency under Mourinho.