Man United tipped to pay over the odds again, £80m double transfer raid mooted

Manchester United broke the world transfer record when they signed Paul Pogba last August.

Although Pogba is undoubtably a fine player, it is widely thought that United paid over the odds for the former Juventus star.

And, if the latest report by The Express bears fruit, United are likely to get ripped off again this summer.

That’s because The Express are claiming that the Red Devils are ready to spend £80m on Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva.

Matuidi would cost £30m, according to The Express, while Silva is said to be valued at £50m.

Silva has three years left to run on his current Monaco contract and has still yet to hit his prime, aged just 22. So, £50m for the Portuguese star, who has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 33 Ligue 1 games, is not outrageous, albeit still slightly too pricy.

However, £30m for 30-year-old Matuidi whose PSG contact only runs until June 2018 is just silly.

Despite being ridiculously overpriced, Matuidi could be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s team if he is able to form a formidable partnership with France teammate Pogba in the middle of the park.