Man United to sign Real Madrid star and bank £12m-£29m in part-exchange deal, Spanish transfer report claims

Manchester United are reportedly poised to sign Colombia star James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer.

A transfer fee has yet to be agreed, however, with Real Madrid wanting €60m (£50.47) and United valuing the player at just €40m (£33.65), according to Don Balon.

The Spanish publication also reports that United goalkeeper David de Gea is set to move in the other direction and will be used in a part-exchange deal.

Don Balon report that De Gea’s price is set at €75m (£63.09m), with Rodriguez’s fee to be deducted from Real’s bill.

That means Madrid will either pay €15m (£12.62m) or €35m (£29.44) plus Rodriguez to buy De Gea out of his United contract.

Rodriguez has only started 11 La Liga games this season, topping up his appearances with eight sub outings.

However, the 25-year-old has still managed to contribute six goals and six assists.

Conversely, De Gea has been a firm fixture in United’s starting XI, helping the Red Devils earn one of the best defensive records in the Premier League – second only to Tottenham Hotspur.

