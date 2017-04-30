Man United, Arsenal and Real Madrid offered major encouragement as AS Monaco prodigy hints at exit

AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe has just offered his potential suitors some serious encouragement.

He may be only 18-years-old, but Mbappe is already one of the best strikers in Europe. The French international has found the back of the net 24 times this season, with five of them coming in the Champions League.

According to Calciomercato, his good performances have put him on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest sides. The Italian outlet believe Mbappe has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal.

They have just been handed a major boost in their respective pursuits of the starlet, too. Calciomercato quote Mbappe, who reveals that he will be leaving Monaco:

“I’d like to leave a mark with Monaco before I leave. I am only focused on this season. If the mind works well then anything can happen and this amazing season of Monaco proves it.”

Though he does not state when he will leave the Ligue 1 leaders, openly discussing his exit will likely put those interested on red alert. This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window.