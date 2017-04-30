Middlesbrough 2-2 Man City player ratings: Gabriel Jesus gets an 8 as his late goal rescues City a point

Man City left it late to rescue a point as they held relegation battlers Middlesbrough to a 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Man City started slow and were punished for their sluggishness, as Alvaro Negredo found the back of the net to haunt his former employers. After some good play from Stewart Downing down the left-hand-side, the ball fell at Negredo’s feet. As he often does, he provided a quality finish. The Spaniard fired towards goal mid-slip, and his effort came off the post and found it’s way into the back of Willy Cabellero’s goal. You can see Negredo’s goal here.

City were not going to rollover to help preserve Boro’s Premier League status, however. Sergio Aguero fired home from the penalty spot to draw his side level. It was the Argentine’s 30th goal of the season – the third time he has bagged 30 or more goals in all competitions since his arrival in Manchester.

Boro were prepared to fight for the three points, and retook the lead through Calum Chambers. On loan from Arsenal, he did his parent side a huge favour by putting City on the back-foot. The Englishman beat Cabellero after one of the scrappiest penalty-box scrambles you’re ever likely to see.

However, as it already has been several times already since he joined Man City, it was Gabriel Jesus who wrote the headlines. Jesus headed home with five minutes to go to rescue a point for his side. What a bitter blow it was for Boro, who now appear to be heading down.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Middlesbrough player ratings: Guzan 5, Fabio 5, Chambers 7, Friend 6, de Roon 5, Clayton 7, Forshaw 7, Stuani 6, Negredo 8, Downing 6. (Subs: Traore 5, Gestede 5)

Manchester City player ratings: Cabellero 4, Otamendi 6, Kompany 6, Jesus Navas 3, Fernadinho 7, Garcia 6, Clichy 3, De Bruyne 6, Aguero 7, Gabriel Jesus 8. (Subs: Sane 6, Sterling 6, Nolito 5)