Tottenham vs Arsenal starting lineups: Heung-Min Son returns for Spurs, Olivier Giroud starts for the Gunners

Tottenham host Arsenal this afternoon as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Chelsea have wobbled in recent weeks, providing an opportunity for Spurs to cut their advantage considerably. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have grabbed that chance with two hands, and now have a genuine chance of overturning their arch rivals and lifting the title.

They face a stern test today, however, in the shape of North London counterparts Arsenal. The Gunners have recorded back-to-back victories over Manchester City. Arsene Wenger’s experimentation with a 3-4-3 system has so far proved to be a success, and he has stuck with it for today’s game.

After recent slip-ups from Manchester United and Liverpool, Arsenal have been handed a route back into the race for top four. They will be looking to get a leg-up in their bid for Champions League qualification with a victory over Spurs today.

Here’s how both sides line up in full:

Tottenham starting eleven: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Arsenal starting eleven: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis Giroud.