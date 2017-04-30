(Video) Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers scores one of the scrappiest goals of the Premier League era against Man City

The Premier League is no stranger to scrappy goals, but this effort from Calum Chambers today may just take the biscuit.

Chambers, who is on loan from Manchester City’s competitive rivals Arsenal, found the back of the net against Pep Guardiola’s side today.

With the position that Boro are in at the bottom of the table, this could be one of the most significant goals he has scored in his career so far. One thing’s for sure, though, it’s not the best.