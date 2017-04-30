(Video) Celtic star Moussa Dembele trolls Rangers with Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko footage

Wladimir Klitschko was knocked down three times by Anthony Joshua before the referee stopped last night’s epic fight.

It went all the way to round 11 and was one of the best and closest heavyweight boxing contests in recent memory.

However, the latest Old Firm Derby, which took place between Glasgow’s two historic heavyweights earlier on Saturday, was far less competitive.

Celtic thrashed Rangers 5-1.

The Hoops truly beat up their local rivals.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele didn’t play in this derby, having been injured in the last one, which his side also won, one week earlier.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Dembele joining in the celebrations, including a bit of trolling.

Dembele took to Twitter to share some footage of Joshua punching Klitschko to the ground, alongside the caption: “It’s OVER KO like today Celtic vs Rangers”.

It’s OVER KO like today Celtic vs Rangers ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/v3p0sWVEIT — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) April 29, 2017

Celtic have now played Rangers six times this season, beating them on five occasions and drawing once.