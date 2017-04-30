(Video) Dele Alli fires Tottenham into the lead over Arsenal with his 17th Premier League goal of the season

Tottenham have taken the lead against Arsenal at White Hart Lane through Dele Alli.

Alli has been in emphatic form this campaign. The England international being awarded the PFA Young Player of The Year award for the second season on the bounce is testament to just how good he has been.

He has continued his good form today. Alli found the back of the net to bag his 17th Premier League goal of the season and put Spurs ahead in the North London derby.