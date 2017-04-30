(Video) Gary Cahill doubles Chelsea’s advantage over Everton to strengthen the Blues’ grip on the title

Chelsea have doubled their lead over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues took the lead through a stunning goal from Pedro. The Spaniard fired home from the edge of the box with his ‘weaker’ foot to put his side in the driving seat.

Gary Cahill has now added a second to put Chelsea out of sight. The England international latched onto the end of Eden Hazard’s free-kick and found the back of the net to double the Premier League leaders’ advantage. Is this the goal that wins Chelsea the title?