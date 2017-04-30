(Video) Pedro blockbuster gives Chelsea the lead against Everton, Spaniard bags 12th of the season in style

Pedro has given Chelsea the lead against Everton with an absolute blockbuster.

Antonio Conte’s side were given the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven ahead of the North London derby today, but faced a stern test against the Toffees, who have won eight consecutive games at Goodison Park.

It took the Blues a while to break Everton’s resolve, but they have finally found a way through – and what a goal it was. Pedro picked up the ball on the edge of the Everton penalty area, and what he did next was very special.