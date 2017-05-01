AC Milan transfer news: £60m target in Milan as brother drops hint, Montella at risk

AC Milan have seen speculation linking them with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reignited to start the week after the striker visited the city with his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 35 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, and in turn he has attracted attention from around Europe.

ESPN FC even noted on Monday morning that Manchester City were linked with a fresh bid for the £60m-rated forward, and so if Milan are keen to take the striker back to his former club, they will face real competition.

However, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Gabon international was back in Milan this past weekend with his girlfriend Alysha Behague and his brother amongst others.

While that in itself was enough to send tongues wagging in the Italian media, it’s added that his brother, Willy, posted an Instagram story outside of Casa Milan, the Rossoneri’s headquarters, in another hint or possible bit of fun to add fuel to the fire over speculation.

All in all, it’s no secret that Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli are fans of the Dortmund striker, and as we edge closer to the summer transfer market, it’s more and more likely that he’ll be the marquee signing that they hope to secure.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report on talk that Vincenzo Montella may be under pressure to keep his job this season with Milan struggling in recent weeks for positive results.

As they continue to falter in the race to qualify for the Europa League, it has seemingly raised question marks over his job. Currently, they sit in sixth place which would be good enough to make the qualifiers for the competition, but the race is by no means over.

According to Repubblica, as noted in the report, Roberto Mancini is being lined up as a possible successor if Milan don’t qualify for Europe, with the Italian tactician previously working with Fassone at Inter while this isn’t the first time that he’s been linked with the Milan job in recent months.