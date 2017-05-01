Arsenal flop gets destroyed on Twitter after awful display against Tottenham

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has had his fair share of criticism this season, but it certainly went into overdrive after the north London derby defeat to Tottenham.

There’s no doubt that the 28-year-old is a class act when he’s in form, but if he’s not influencing a game with his attacking skills and technical quality, he can be a real liability.

With an unwanted reputation of going missing in the big games, which is continuing to get stronger, it was the same old story against Spurs on Sunday as Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat to their bitter rivals.

Ozil’s inability to get involved and have a real impact on the game didn’t go unnoticed, as countless Arsenal fans, rival supporters and neutrals noted that he simply hadn’t turned up.

With his contract set to expire in just over 12 months, games like this surely ask the question as to whether Arsenal fans really think he’s worth the fuss and a new lucrative deal.

With 11 goals and 11 assists in 38 games this season, it hasn’t been a complete disaster. However, given he’s a player that Arsenal rely on heavily to make them tick and find ways through in the final third with his quality on the ball, it’s nowhere near good enough. And people are certainly noticing…

