Chelsea lead race for £35m Monaco star with Mourinho to be left disappointed

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to land Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, allowing Antonio Conte to build a strong midfield partnership ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has been one of the stand-out stars in Leonardo Jardim’s side this season as they remain on course to secure the Ligue 1 title while they also face a semi-final Champions League tie with Juventus.

Bakayoko has been an ever-present in both those runs with 46 appearances in all competitions so far this season, playing an influential role in midfield in both facets of the game.

As per The Sun last month, Chelsea were believed to have agreed a £35m deal to sign him, with Conte intending to pair him up with compatriot N’Golo Kante, as the French international had reportedly agreed to a five-year deal.

It was added in that report that Manchester United were also keen on him but looked set to miss out, and that claim has been given added strength with L’Equipe, as noted by the Metro, suggesting that Chelsea are at the front of the queue to sign Bakayoko.

The powerful midfield ace will be an important addition to the Chelsea squad, particularly with Conte gearing up for their return to the Champions League next season.

In turn, he’ll need to strengthen in certain positions to have a squad capable of competing on various fronts, and the midfield is undoubtedly an area that needs new faces as he’s been chasing new signings in that department since last summer.

Bakayoko’s more immediate focus will be on ending the season with a league and Champions League double in France. After that, he could find himself heading for London later this summer.