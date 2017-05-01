(Image) Scott Sinclair hits back at racist Rangers fan with Instagram post

Celtic forward Scott Sinclair has taken to Instagram to further embarrass the moronic supporter who was caught racially abusing him at the weekend.

During Celtic’s 5-1 win over their bitter rivals, Sinclair bagged himself the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot and as he and his teammates celebrated, Sky Sports picked up one fan in the background making a monkey gesture.

Sinclair has now posted on Instagram with the image and caption ‘#notoracism’ with support flooding in for the former Aston Villa and Manchester City ace.

Police are investigating the matter with a spokesman confirming that their enquiries are ongoing, while eight arrests were made before and during the Old Firm derby between the two Scottish giants.

One thing is for sure, there’s no place for racism and Sinclair has decided to tackle the matter head on and publicly shame the man at the centre of the controversy.